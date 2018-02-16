Upon reaching out to Demarchelier's studio, the photographer told The Globe that it was "impossible" that the multiple allegations against him could be true, adding: "People lie and they tell stories. It’s ridiculous." The photographer went on to note that he is married, claiming he has “never, never, never" touched a model inappropriately. He further denounced the accusations as "pure lying" by models who "get frustrated if they don’t work." The article also includes videos of models who claim photographers frequently use their status against them, saying that if they don't do what the photographer is telling them, another model will. In the report, at least six models accuse Demarchelier of unwanted advances and propositions.