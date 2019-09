Hunt (Kevin McKidd) takes Leo for his baby wellness checkup only to find that his mom, Betty (Peyton Kennedy) is there. And she's the kid from Everything Sucks! on Netflix, which is to say: she looks about 14 (she's supposed to be 15). Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) takes her to the food truck, and she lost the baby because she got addicted to opioids. Amelia's immediate reaction is to take her in, and Webber tells her to go for it because Ollie (Mary Kay Place) dragged him to a meeting and saved his life once upon a time -- that little continuity, to remind us he is still grieving, and that storyline isn't just over? That's why I love this show. Anyway, on to Amelia imagining telling Mer that she's moving a drug addict in with her kids and Hunt is all for it because he gets that the kid should have his mom if it is at all possible. So, they decide to...move in together and take care of the whole family together? Okay, these two are getting back together. Right?