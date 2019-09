To Stop Sexual Misconduct, Sheryl Sandberg Says We Must Change The Power Structure

Sandberg shares some of her own experiences building her career . While she praises the men she has worked for as being "not just respectful, but deeply supportive," she is not without stories of men crossing the line. She reflects on moments of unwanted sexual advances, older men offering to share "career advice" alone and late at night, even a man at a conference banging on her hotel room door after she refused to go to dinner with him. Sandberg believes that the common thread throughout her experiences and those of others lies in the power dynamics writing, "In every single one of these situations, they had more power than I did . That’s not a coincidence. It’s why they felt free to cross that line."