CBS Fires Charlie Rose In Wake Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Update: CBS News has fired Charlie Rose after a Washington Post report in which eight women accused the longtime television host of sexual misconduct.
"A short time ago, we terminated Charlie Rose’s employment,” reads an internal memo notifying staffers of the decision. “Despite Charlie’s important journalistic contributions to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace.”
This story was originally published on November 20, 2017.
Eight women have accused Charlie Rose of sexual misconduct, saying the famous TV host engaged in behavior that included everything from unwanted advances to groping during the past two decades, The Washington Post reports.
CBS has suspended Rose from his role as the CBS This Morning co-host, and PBS is halting production of the Charlie Rose show, according to the Associated Press.
According to the Post, the women either worked for the Charlie Rose show or applied for a job there between the early 1990s and 2011. The allegations against Rose include that he grabbed women's buttocks and breasts, walked around naked in front of employees either at his residences or during business trips, and made sexually crude comments to women during phone calls.
Three of Rose's accusers spoke with the Post on the record, and the other five asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.
Rose is one of the most prominent journalists in the world, with a decades-long career during which he has earned numerous awards and was even named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in 2014.
In a statement to the Post, Rose said he has been “an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked” in the last 45 years and that he regretted his actions.
“It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate,” he added. “I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”
CBS News provided the following statement: "Charlie Rose is suspended immediately while we look into this matter. These allegations are extremely disturbing and we take them very seriously."
Ever since the allegations against Harvey Weinstein were made public in October, men in all types of industries, including the journalism world, have faced accusations of sexual misconduct, harassment, or assault. Just earlier today, The New York Times suspended its White House correspondent Glenn Thrush over allegations of sexual harassment.
