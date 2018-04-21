As if us Grey’s Anatomy fans needed to constantly be reminded that our time with Drs. April Kepner and Arizona Robbins is about to run out. But alas, we are, and the most recent send-off message came on Thursday as actresses Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw officially wrapped production. And let me just say that their going away presents from the Grey’s crew will officially tug on your heartstrings.
Drew took to her Instagram to share the keepsake item, a commemorative box with a nameplate bearing “Dr. April Kepner” affixed to the outside. Inside the box was Drew’s first-ever Grey’s call sheet, a stethoscope, her character’s ID badge and a host of colorful letters and goodbye cards. Photos featuring Drew as April over the years were affixed to the inner-top of the box with the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital logo cut out between them.
Though Grey’s was recently renewed for an historic 15th season, it was announced in early March that Drew and Capshaw would be departing the series at the close of season 14. Drew first joined the cast in season 6 as a surgical resident who joins the staff at Seattle Grace Mercy West after the two hospitals merged, while Capshaw arrived in season 5.
Drew noted in the video that she and Capshaw both received a box, and just watching her talk about it makes my eyes water, so I can only imagine how the two actresses felt when they first saw them. Overcome with emotion probably doesn't even begin to describe it.
In addition to the heartfelt gift the duo also received a special shoutout from now-former boss Shonda Rhimes. The executive producer took time away from celebrating the series finale of Scandal to pay tribute to the women on social media, though she noted that no social media post could convey either of the ladies’ “magic.”
“I need to devote a whole day just to celebrate Jessica and just to celebrate Sarah,” Rhimes wrote on the post. “To tell you stories about their talent and to tell what I know about what their roles have meant. A social media post won’t cut it and I will not minimize their magic by pretending it will. I have more to say. I will do so. For now I will just say how lucky we were to witness their talents and the magic they brought to their characters.”
While this won’t be the last time we see April, err Drew, as she’s already booked to play Cagney in CBS’s remake of the ’80s drama Cagney & Lacey, this departure still stings. And if I were you I’d keep tissues handy, because just like this box did, I’m convinced that the season 14 finale will undoubtedly make fans cry.
