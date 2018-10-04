Maggie wasn't the only one projecting feelings this episode, as Webber (James Pickens Jr.) once again came face to face with his greatest adversary – alcohol. Or so he thought. One young patient came in with a saw lodged in his chest, while a few others were seriously injured during the same accident. The culprit: their drunk shop teacher. Webber tossed all that good beside manner training to the side and immediately started berating the teacher believing him to be an alcoholic, like he once was. But after taking a step back and getting out of his feelings, Webber discovered that the teacher had a condition which turned consumed sugar into fermented yeast, thus making him drunk. So, while Webber's initial gut feeling turned out to be wrong, the second was right.