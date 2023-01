It’s not the first time Mahalia has criticized The BRIT Awards for not giving due recognition to British R&B talent. She tweeted in 2021: “putting pop and R&B in the same category is really nuts to me. and proves that the powers that be once again just do not get it. I love the Brits. I have since I was a kid. But as an R&B singer/songwriter, this feels completely unprogressively to the whole UK R&B scene...” Whilst many agreed with her online, the BRITs clearly did not.