Fashion acts as a vehicle for expression, as a way for women to resist the expectations that society forces on them. "What I wear plays a role in my confidence, I love that it’s an extension of who I am. I express myself in a way that makes me feel the most ​me​." Dua’s adamant that she doesn’t dress for the approval of others; she dresses for herself. She wants all women to feel the same. She tells me that the Mayze shoe "takes inspiration from the past and puts its own twist on it" as an inherently versatile statement piece. "It’s really fun to style it in unconventional ways." The Mayze shoe was made for women like Dua, women who want to stand out.