Alice Diop’s Saint Omer Is A Daring & Unsettling French Legal Drama You Have To See

This tension is one that so many daughters can connect personally to, and it’s fueling an important cultural discourse right now; recent films like Umma and Everything Everywhere All At Once use fantasy as a vehicle to explore the deep consequences of that unease between the daughters of mothers. The strain that occurs between mothers and their daughters can be very complex and difficult to explain, and depending on the vantage point, you might understand it differently. On the one hand, there are mothers trying (and often failing) to communicate their desire to set their daughters on a different, better road from their own. And on the other, daughters resent the rigid rules and expectations that their moms project onto them without taking their own hopes and dreams into account. Add in the generational and cultural gaps that come with being born in both a different time and country, and you have what can turn out to be a recipe for disaster. Both sides are informed by their own unique experiences — good and bad — and use those contexts to guide how they move about the world, often hurting each other in the process.