Alice Diop’s Saint Omer Is A Daring & Unsettling French Legal Drama You Have To See

We’re only given glimpses into Saint Omer’s mother-daughter dynamics, but even those brief moments tell a deeper story. On the stand, Laurence’s roundabout testimony reveals a strained connection with her mom Odile (Salimata Kamate), a traditional and strong-minded woman who unintentionally aided in her daughter’s mental breakdown by persistently pressuring her to greatness. (Notably and predictably, Odile never explicitly takes accountability for her role in Laurence’s emotional decline, choosing to place the blame on “curses” from back home.) In flashbacks, we also learn that Rama’s mother was cold to her as a child, and as a result, the younger woman can’t even stand to be in her presence for too long. One of the most important relationships in their lives is a fraught one, and the devastating impact drives the characters to unthinkable extremes.