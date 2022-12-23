Black Women Gave The Best Film Performances Of The Year

Who It’s Good For: All of the aforementioned performances are wildly different. When we talk about diversity on film and TV, we don’t just mean Black faces onscreen in the same stereotypical roles we’ve seen in the past. We mean looking at the film landscape and seeing Black women playing warriors (Davis, Mbedu and Lynch), an ambitious pastor’s wife (Hall), a stylish murder suspect with a secret (Monae), a grieving queen (Bassett), and an overprotective little sister with a plan (Palmer) – the fact that no two roles are alike shouldn’t be so rare but for Black women, it still is. And the variety of roles Black women got to play — and absolutely slay (I’m sorry, I had to) — in 2022 means that there was someone and something for everyone. We say it so often it’s become cliche, but I’ll say it anyway: Blackness is not a monolith. Black actors deserve the opportunity to play the breadth of humanity and have the same opportunities as their white counterparts to be chameleons and hone their crafts through challenging, vulnerable, deep, emotional roles – the roles that are typically called “Oscar bait” and are usually reserved for white actors who starve themselves, or wear fat suits, or straight actors playing gay or trans, or those use being “method” as an excuse to terrorize their co-stars. You don’t immediately think of Black women when you think of these roles, but you also don’t think of Black audiences.