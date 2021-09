So…Are We Ready To Emotionally Divest From These Hollywood Award Shows Yet?

The Television Academy had other plans. Despite the fact that the show was the Blackest it’s ever been — courtesy of host Cedric the Entertainer and his underappreciated jokes for the night — Sunday’s event was unfortunately so much of the same thing that we’ve been talking about when it comes to the television and film industry. The 2021 Emmys nominated more non-white people than ever, but all of the stars who walked away with acting gold were white. Where the late Michael K. Williams — put up for his moving role in Lovecraft Country — was expected to win the Emmy for best actor in a supporting role in a drama series, The Crown’s Tobias Menzes was crowned king. MJ Rodriguez lost out in her category to Olivia Colman, and Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross were shut out of the comedy categories for Black-ish yet again. And though he may have won all of our hearts, even the dreamy duke Regé-Jean Page went home empty-handed for Bridgerton. Of all the titles across that were created for and starred Black actors in lead roles, I May Destroy You was the only winner, and it only won its writing category. (It's very telling that the most moving speech of the night was from the only Black woman winner, aside from honouree Debbie Allen , and Coel's words onstage were just were just as potent as the script she penned.)