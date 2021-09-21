So…Are We Ready To Emotionally Divest From These Hollywood Award Shows Yet?

Though the Academy takes itself and its award shows very seriously, we should not. How could we, when they don’t acknowledge the shows that we love? Winning or just being nominated for an Emmy is great for professionals, who can then leverage the honour to get cast in higher profile projects and negotiate bigger salaries; for example, Michaela Coel’s star is already on the map, but her big win (as well as the other categories that I May Destroy You absolutely should have swept) will take her career even further. At the same time, the Academy is not the end all, be all of television. You and I, the regular people watching these shows at home, are.