Performative Activism Sparks Backlash Of New Series ‘The Activist’

The ratio of the original tweet from Deadline was bad enough, with only 350 likes and over 2,000 quote tweets bashing the idea, but the ratio for FilmUpdates ’ tweet (they also shared the news) has a whopping 27,000 quote tweets. The jokes, anger, and disgust by the show’s premise are apparent, with people asking whether it’s more ethical and logical for donors to fund solutions to social problems directly instead of forcing activists to perform for a global audience.