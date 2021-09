Emmys? We Don’t Know Her. These Are Unbothered’s Best TV Shows Of The Year

We’ve called it Netflix’s sexiest teen show , but Elite is so much more than pretty people and their naked makeouts (that is a bonus, though). The Spanish series is one of the best murder mysteries on television, periodt. And in an era of TV where chemistry is lacking and everything seems recycled, Elite is unique, fresh, and brimming with actors who ooze onscreen charisma and connection. Two words: Guzman and Nadia. Sure, there may be too many suspicious deaths for one fancy prep school, but this show always keeps us on our toes. One of our colleagues called Elite “Gossip Girl-meets Big Little Lies- meets Cruel Intentions ,” which is high praise, but I’m going to go so far as to say that this show is better than all three.