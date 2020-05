I’m sure some will say that body diversity is different because unlike race or orientation, my body is something I have control over. I say that that’s bullshit and for the record, science says the same . That kind of thinking also assumes that I want to have a different body — that every fat person is desperate to slim down and that being thin is inherently a superior form of existence. Also bullshit, btw. I love living in my fat body, though I don’t love the fairly frequent reminders that a lot of other people seem to have a problem with it. The way the internet reacted to recent photos of a slimmed-down Adele, you’d think she had come up with the COVID vaccine . Adele’s body, for the record, is none of my business — or yours. I just wish the world didn’t act like she’d become a better person by conforming to traditional beauty standards. I wish that people (especially women) could exist in our bodies without judgment; that I could love my body in peace without worrying about all the fat-shaming comments that this article might generate. And I wish I could have two minutes with Mindy Kaling. Like everyone else, I’m dying to know if Devi ends up with the guy… or the other guy. But even more than that I want to know why a body like mine doesn’t deserve the same basic dignity as everyone else’s. The woman wrote a book called Why Not Me? I guess I'm just asking the same question.