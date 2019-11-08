Lindy West Gets Real About Trump, Twitter & Shrill Season 2

It worked for the story. Bottom line, you’re making a piece of entertainment that tells a story, and that is always the top priority, regardless of how many big political opinions I have. We could have chosen any number of things to galvanize Annie and kick off her story, and we chose abortion for a reason. It was in large part in response to the way that abortion has been presented in media, and also just treated in general in our society — as a secret, as something that is shameful in some way, as a desperate last resort that good people do not choose. We rarely talk about how access to abortion affects people in positive ways. To put an abortion right up front, in the first 20 minutes of the entire series, is to say, “There is nothing here to shy away from. This is the kind of show this is. Get ready.”