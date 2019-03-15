However, there’s a problem: Ryan (Luka Jones), Annie’s disappointing hookup. Ryan pulls generic fuckboy stunts like making Annie exit his home through a backdoor — effectively hiding her from his roommates — and writing the least sexy texts about sex possible. But beneath all this basic bad behavior, a far more glaring issue is at play: Annie is allowing Ryan to bypass condoms during sex despite the fact that she isn’t on birth control. “Rawdogging: it’s literally his favorite thing,” Annie tells BFF Fran as an explanation. “How could I take away his favorite thing … He liked me and I didn’t want him to stop.” To keep this unhappy situation going, Annie starts taking the morning after pill to supplement Ryan’s condom-flouting tendencies.