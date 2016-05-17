"I need to go on vacation," Lindy West confesses over the phone in early May from her hometown of Seattle. She sounded ebullient and not in the least need of a nap, despite being in the thick of promoting her upcoming book, Shrill: Notes From A Loud Woman, which debuts May 17.



West has certainly earned one. The longtime essayist and newly minted author is impressively prolific, dating back to her Jezebel days and beyond (she didn't even pause to go on a honeymoon after getting married last summer) and continues to publish at quite a clip. But from her early stories to the hot-off-the-press pages of Shrill, there is one ever-present, never exhausted hallmark of West's writing, and that is its unwavering heart.



Whether she's writing about being fat-shamed by a stranger or confronting the troll who posed online as her recently deceased father, West has a way of wringing empathy and catharsis out of even the most deplorable circumstances. Reading her book is like taking a master class in inclusivity and cultural criticism, as taught by one of the funniest feminists alive today. We spoke to her about about a wide array of lady issues, including the faux progressivism of body positivity — and why mundane abortions stories are often the most important ones to share.



Tell me about how your book came to be called Shrill.

"It was actually my husband’s idea, which maybe is weird. I think I had been called “shrill” by some internet troll or something, and we were just talking about it and he said, 'That'd be a good title for your book.' And then it just stuck around.



"As the book came together it just felt right because [that word] encompasses a lot of what it's about: the superficial double standards that we use to control and confine women. Men aren’t called shrill. Men’s ideas aren’t dismissed because of their tone, the way that women's are. It also conveys the ideas of reclaiming terms that are used to hurt you — marginalized groups reclaim terms all the time and it’s a really healing and powerful move."



You write a lot about the way fatness is marginalized in our culture. But what do you think about the strides that have been made with body positivity movements?

"The term body positivity is complicated for a number of reasons: One, because I don’t want to mandate that anyone feel any particular way about their body. I just want to give people the freedom to feel how they really feel. Right now, there’s this overwhelming pressure for you to hate your body, to punish yourself for having a body, and punish your body and apologize for your body: I want to remove that. But also it’s a lot of pressure to put on people: 'You have to love your body at all times.' Bodies are complicated. Some people’s bodies hurt and make their lives difficult.



"What I think is valuable about the term body positivity is removing that first part — the stigma, meaning the negative judgment from other people that you then internalize and use to torture yourself, while not insisting that there’s one right way to have a body or to feel about your body. [Body positivity] is a fraught term because it's much more palatable than the term 'fat positivity,' or talking about fat bodies directly. And that kind of leaves fat women behind in a lot of ways."

