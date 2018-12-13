The New TV Shows We Can’t Wait To Watch In 2019

There is already so much television to look forward to in 2019. But, all of those options can be overwhelming, especially if you’re trying to figure out what new shows are seriously worth your time or when they'll premiere.
Yes, we just got our first look at Aidy Bryant in Shrill, but when will the upcoming Hulu comedy actually debut? The trailer for Netflix’s upcoming superhero show The Umbrella Academy is wild, but you’re probably wondering what it’s about. And, honestly, what is TNT's I Am The Night? Chris Pine is doing TV now?!
We’re here to help. We compiled all of the most exciting new shows of 2019 to make tracking down your next favorite series a piece of cake. Keep reading to find out what’s premiering when, where to watch it, and what to expect. Get ready to fall in TV love.
