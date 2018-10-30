Why Two Women Protested Outside The Comedy Cellar Last Night

Boudinot: "They seem to have an issue over there of men not admitting that they have power. Louis C.K. acts like something was taken away from him, when he very purposely made the decisions he made for years. HIS actions—no one did anything to him but tell the truth he was trying so hard to conceal. It's the same with the owner of the Comedy Cellar. He's acting like, well, if Louis C.K. wants to perform, what can he do? The answer is, tell him no. It's very simple, and it's 100 percent in his control. In addition to giving back the spotlight to an abuser, he's putting his entire staff and other comics — both famous and otherwise — through an ordeal that I'm sure is very painful for survivors in particular. To pretend that doing the right thing is somehow beyond his control is disingenuous at best and morally bankrupt at worst."*