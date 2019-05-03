Shrill, The TV Show Everyone Is Talking About, Is Now Available In Canada

There are multiple times in a week when I Google: “Where can I watch [insert latest buzz-worthy TV show] in Canada.” On many of those occasions, there’s one network that is the barrier to my binge-watching pleasure: Hulu. If Canadians looked up how to watch the Internet’s latest favourite show, Shrill, in the past month, Google would have responded with something like, “Nope, you can’t! Go back to watching old episodes of Grey’s Anatomy!” Just me?
Well, I’ve got a better answer for anyone whose Shrill FOMO has been at an all-time high since the show’s premiere on Hulu in the U.S. Shrill is now available in Canada on Crave, Bell's streaming service.
The show is based on Lindy West’s book of essays Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman, and it follows Annie (Aidy Bryant), a “fat young woman who wants to change her life, but not her body,” according to the show’s official synopsis. With the help of her best friend Fran (Lolly Adefope), Annie is trying to juggle her career, dating and deciding whether to have a baby with her hook-up buddy. The show has gotten rave reviews (91% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes), with critics hailing it for its authentic and groundbreaking portrayal of body positivity on television.
Advertisement