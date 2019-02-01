View this post on Instagram

BIG NEWS! We are turning SHRILL by @thelindywest into a TV show for @hulu !! We are working hard to make the show I dreamed of seeing when I was fourteen. A fat woman with a full dynamic life on TV!!! I can’t wait for you to see our talented cast @lollyadefope , @lukayovetich , @_dang_yall and the incredible @johncameronmitchell . More to come but this is a dream come true and I love you! Ps don’t worry! I’m still returning to my beloved @nbcsnl ?