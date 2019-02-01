The first teaser for the upcoming show Shrill is here, proving that Aidy Bryant was always meant to carry a long-form miniseries. The Saturday Night Live cast member plays Annie in the six-episode series based on Lindy West's book of the same name. Shrill will air in Canada on Crave TV beginning May 3.
Low on the totem pole at her local publication, Annie is ready for her career to take off, but she's facing more than a few obstacles. Her boss is snide, her kinda-boyfriend won't commit, and the whole world doubts her because of her weight. Annie soon realizes that this is the moment she's been waiting for.
The show will draw from the main themes of West's memoir, which included weight discrimination and how that discrimination manifested in the comments on West's writing. (West notably appeared on This American Life to recount her experience of meeting one of her most vicious online trolls.) West brought her characteristic humour to the book, and this trailer proves Bryant is using her comedy chops to bring Shrill to screen in the most charming way.
"We are working hard to make the show I dreamed of seeing when I was fourteen. A fat woman with a full dynamic life on TV!!!" Bryant wrote on Instagram when the show was announced. "I can’t wait for you to see our talented cast @lollyadefope , @lukayovetich, @_dang_yall and the incredible @johncameronmitchell . More to come but this is a dream come true and I love you!"
BIG NEWS! We are turning SHRILL by @thelindywest into a TV show for @hulu !! We are working hard to make the show I dreamed of seeing when I was fourteen. A fat woman with a full dynamic life on TV!!! I can’t wait for you to see our talented cast @lollyadefope , @lukayovetich , @_dang_yall and the incredible @johncameronmitchell . More to come but this is a dream come true and I love you! Ps don’t worry! I’m still returning to my beloved @nbcsnl ?
Shrill is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Elizabeth Banks; co-written by (showrunner) Ali Rushfield, West, and Bryant; and stars Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell, Patti Harrison, Julia Sweeney, and Daniel Stern.
