If You Liked Hustlers, You’ll Love This New Series

P-Valley is one of those shows that gives you an adrenaline rush from its singularity. There’s nothing like it on TV. But its world is so fully formed, you’ll also feel a pang of instant familiarity. It’s so good I have no idea how it’s doing all of the things at once. It’s a commentary on ambition and poverty while also criticizing small-town church politics and dirty money. P-Valley never over-explains or treats its audience like anyone but locals. In doing that, it makes you never want to leave The Pynk. But it also respects viewers enough to tackle tough shit like colourism gender-based violence , and class discrimination without preaching to us. Plus, the pilot gives us an inkling of a sweet romance (though I’ll bet it’s not going to go smoothly) between Autumn and Andre (handsome-ass man Parker Sawyers ), a dude she finds taking pictures outside of the club during one of her many panic attacks.