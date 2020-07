What A Pilot Wants You To Know About Flying During COVID

I have to go to the airport earlier, three hours before now instead of two. We [as flight crew] go through questions about our health. We get our temperature checked and checked for any visual signs of any illness. We're required to wear non-medical disposable masks all the time with our regular uniform, even in the cockpit. I wear it with a face shield as well. All the crew members and all the passengers are currently required to wear masks . When it comes to food on the plane, all the food being served on the flight is pre-packaged. My airline is providing little health and safety packages that include wipes, a mask, hand sanitizer, etc. that are given to passengers when they board. Planes are not as full as they were before COVID, we are running at about half capacity, but passengers have been really careful and follow the rules. I haven't heard of any incidents, but if they do not follow the new procedures they’d be asked to leave the plane.