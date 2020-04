This Secret Signal Could Help Women In Lockdown With Their Abusers

“If I see this on a call, I would know to go and check in with that person — safely,” says Andrea Gunraj, vice-president of public engagement for the Canadian Women’s Foundation. If a friend were to use this signal while on a video chat, Gunraj suggests emailing, texting, or calling your friend back so you aren’t on speaker, and asking yes or no questions (would you like me to call 911; do you need me to call a shelter; should I look into some services for you, etc.) so they don’t have to vocalize their fears to a potential abuser. “It’s just letting them know that ‘I’m here for you, I saw you use the signal, I know what that means, and I can help hook you up to support.’”