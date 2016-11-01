If you've ever asked a friend to text you during a Tinder date to make sure you're safe, you aren't alone. After all, meeting up with someone you don't know (or even someone you do know) can be scary. That's why one bar in Lincolnshire, England, has stepped in with a clever way to make sure people are safe on dates.
Twitter user Iz posted a photo of a poster from the restroom of a bar that advises anyone who feels unsafe to go to the bar and "ask for Angela."
i saw this in a toilet and thought it was important and should be a thing everywhere not just lincolnshire !!!! pic.twitter.com/oO45I7gaJL— IZ (@iizzzzzi) October 18, 2016
"Ask for Angela" is the bar's code, a phrase that patrons can use if they need help from the staff.
"Are you on a date that isn't working out?," the poster reads. "Is your Tinder or POF [Plenty of Fish] date not who they said they were on their profile? Do you feel like you're not in a safe situation? Does it all feel a bit weird? If you go to the bar and ask for 'Angela,' the bar staff will know you need help getting out of your situation and will call you a taxi or help you out discreetly — without too much fuss."
The poster is part of the #NoMore campaign to end sexual assault and domestic violence, and it's a brilliant way to discreetly help anyone who might be in danger — often, fear of causing a scene or fear of the other person becoming violent can cause those in unsafe situations to choose not to leave.
As Iz wrote in her tweet, this poster really should exist everywhere — and not just for women, but for everyone.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.
