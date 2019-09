"Ask for Angela" is the bar's code, a phrasethat patrons can use if they need help from the staff."Are you on a date that isn't working out?," the poster reads. "Is your Tinder or POF [Plenty of Fish] date not who they said they were on their profile? Do you feel like you're not in a safe situation? Does it all feel a bit weird? If you go to the bar and ask for 'Angela,' the bar staff will know you need help getting out of your situation and will call you a taxi or help you out discreetly — without too much fuss."The poster is part of the #NoMore campaign to end sexual assault and domestic violence, and it's a brilliant way to discreetly help anyone who might be in danger — often, fear of causing a scene or fear of the other person becoming violent can cause those in unsafe situations to choose not to leave