The Hidden Cost Of Intimate Partner Violence That No One Talks About

At its core, intimate partner violence is a pattern of behaviors that one partner uses to maintain power and control over another partner in an intimate relationship. There's often an assumption that domestic abuse has to be physical, but it can be emotional, and can involve a person's finances. For example, an abusive partner might prevent their partner from getting a job, withhold their income, or not give them access to their own money.
All of these economic factors can play a big role in keeping survivors trapped in abusive relationships. A recent survey from the Institute for Women's Policy Research found that 73% of survivors stayed with their partner longer or returned to them because of financial problems. Beyond leaving the relationship, survivors might have a hard time finding work or finishing school as a result of the abuse, which can result in even less financial stability, says Cynthia Hess, PhD, associate director of research at the Institute for Women's Policy Research, one of the study authors.
According to a 2018 estimate, the lifetime cost of intimate partner violence is $103,767 for women and $23,414 for men. It's crucial to understand how intimate partner violence impacts women's futures, so that we can all help foster survivor safety, Dr. Hess says. Ahead are some powerful statistics from this report that will open your eyes to the scope of intimate partner violence.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.