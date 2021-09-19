Emmys? We Don’t Know Her. These 15 TV Shows That Celebrate BPOC Are The Real Winners

While this year’s Emmys did get some things right (finally recognising Pose and MJ Rodriguez, Lovecraft Country’s multiple noms, Michaela Coel and I May Destroy You getting the love she deserves), they still overlooked so many shows that we here at R29 couldn’t stop watching this 2020/2021 TV season. These are the series — new and returning — that made us laugh, cry, cheer, and feel a little less lonely in the loneliest times. Many of these shows feature incredible Black women leads, girls of colour getting long overdue shine, riveting storylines, or all of the above. But mostly, these shows are just damn good. And while some of them will be the exceptions that get nominations, none of them need awards decided by archaic white institutions to solidify that fact. We’ll give them their flowers instead.