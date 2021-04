Absolutely No One Is Happy About Regé-Jean Page’s Sudden Bridgerton Exit

Knowing what we know now, fans of the show should be prepared to not fall as deeply in love with the Bridgerton siblings' significant others in the future seasons, which may prove difficult. Page was undoubtedly a vision as Simon, and Shondaland plans to keep viewers swooning in the next installment with Anthony's love interest, a young debutante Kate Sheffield (played by Sex Education 's Simone Ashley). Should Bridgerton continue being renewed after season two, there are six more siblings to focus on, which means six possible love lines with six new faces to become obsessed with.