Lee-Curtis and Trinitie are planning a big comeback for themselves and for their church, anxious to regain their status after a scandal that knocked them off the pulpit. The controversy, which is never explicitly explained but is instead relayed in pieces through enthusiastic gossip throughout the city, hints that Lee-Curtis’ counseling of several young men in his community was less helpful than it was predatory; word on the street is that he befriended young men and showered them with gifts and a concerning level of affection because of a closeted same-sex attraction, an obvious no-no in the church. The pastor’s “mentorship” comes back to haunt him in the form of a multi-million dollar lawsuit alleging that he preyed on the young men seeking his guidance at church. Lee-Curtis and Trinitie, of course, deny the allegations vehemently. (But they’re still coughing up the money for settlements — y’know, just to smooth things over.)