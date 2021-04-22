Keke Palmer Is In Full Bloom

Her sprint's continuing this coming year, however. Palmer's currently voicing a new character in the Disney+ reboot of The Proud Family, as well as doing press for the new comedy podcast Hit Job. "It's exciting and kooky and mysterious," she says of the latter, which recorded with limited crew this past year. "I'm just excited for people to get into it." We may also soon see Palmer in a star vehicle that could launch her to new heights: the lead role in Jordan Peele's mysterious new movie, alongside Oscar nominees Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun. Details about the film are being kept under wraps, but Palmer lets out an extended "GIIIIRRL!" when the topic comes up. "It's just the kinda thing that's serendipitous," she says. "Things are aligned. It's like the things you wish for actually coming to fruition." Palmer's especially excited to learn from Peele as a writer and director. Unsurprisingly, she's looking to add even more hyphenates to her name in the coming years, and is looking to learn more about building worlds behind the camera as well.