Keke Palmer Says Tyler Perry Paid For Her To See A Dermatologist

Black patients have historically been discounted and dismissed when they voice their complaints, and Palmer's story of not looking the part to get proper medical attention is a reminder that not even fame and access do much to change that. "I do not have a medical degree, but I did the research and took what I learned to a doctor that led them to a proper diagnosis," Palmer wrote. "I'm not saying trust web md for everything haha but what I am saying is no one can help us like we can help ourselves."