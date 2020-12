Keke Palmer Says Tyler Perry Paid For Her To See A Dermatologist

In a recent People TV interview , Keke Palmer revealed that director Tyler Perry stepped in to help when she was struggling with acne as a teenager. "Tyler Perry pulled my mom aside at the NAACP awards and literally said, 'I would pay for her to go to a dermatologist, to the best dermatologist, to help her with her skin,''" Palmer told the outlet, adding that it had an even greater impact on her overall healthcare journey. "I was so grateful to him for helping me because he had the resources and he was paying it forward... he was giving me that kind of first introduction to doing that personal care and knowing that I don't have to live like that. If there's something I want to improve about myself, there are people that can help me with that."