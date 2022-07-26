It doesn’t escape me that, by positioning his Black characters as both the victors and saviours of this story, Peele is also subverting the filmic trope and unfortunate reality of Black suffering and death as the spectacle Hollywood can't stay away from. Although OJ and Em initially get caught up in their desire to capture the first image of Jean Jacket, they’re able to survive by becoming conscious consumers of this spectacle, knowing when to fully engage with the chaos unfolding before them and when to avert their gaze for their own safety. The Haywood siblings’ victory over Jean Jacket is even more meaningful when we think of how their family was blotted out from the history of filmmaking and unseen to everyone consuming the art form that they directly influenced. Em’s final photo and the fact that she and her brother survive an extraterrestrial attack are a reminder of the staying power of Black culture and of Black people. We simply cannot be erased — not even by an alien invasion.