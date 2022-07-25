Jupe has built with the UFO what he believes to be a relationship of sorts, offering up horses — Haywood ranch horses — over the last several months in the hopes that he’ll be able to demonstrate their connection in real time during a show-stopping event at Jupiter’s Claim that will put him back on the map. But it doesn’t go the way Jupe expects it to. Instead, the alien takes its feeding frenzy to another level, violently swallowing almost everything in its path, including Jupe, his family, and everyone curious enough to stop by the one-night only event. During the attack, OJ discovers that the UFO in the sky is actually an animal, and like all animals, it operates by the laws of nature. The main law? Establishing its dominance in its new territory.