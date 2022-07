I stayed behind all the way through the film’s end credits like I would for an MCU or DCEU movie ( IYKYK ), hoping to get a glimpse of something that would help me understand what I just watched. There was nothing, of course, but the chatter of other overwhelmed moviegoers leaving the theatre. Several days and many Reddit threads later, I realised that an insatiable curiosity and inability to look away is exactly what Nope is really about. In all of Peele’s post-release interviews about the film , the word “spectacle” keeps coming up, speaking to society’s obsession with perceiving and being perceived. From the Kardashians to The Shade Room to modern politics, literally everything is a spectacle, and we constantly participate in it even when it is harmful to us. In the Jordan Peele bible of symbolism , Jean Jacket and its hostile takeover of Agua Dulce are a far-out, twisted cautionary tale of what happens to society when we dull our instincts to the point that we can’t look away: we are consumed.