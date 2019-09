In a post-finale interview with GQ , Yeun reflected on what he's most proud of looking back at his time on The Walking Dead. "Honestly, the privilege that I had to play an Asian-American character that didn't have to apologize at all for being Asian, or even acknowledge that he was Asian," Yeun told the magazine, pointing out that a show doesn't need to explicitly talk about race to move the needle on race relations. "Obviously, you're going to address it. It's real. It's a thing. I am Asian, and Glenn is Asian. But I was very honored to be able to play somebody that showed multiple sides, and showed depth, and showed a way to relate to everyone. It was quite an honor, in that regard."