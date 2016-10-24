Fans were forced to said goodbye to longtime favorite Glenn Rhee on the first bombshell episode of the new season. Glenn has been an integral part of the show since day one, and seeing him go was as harrowing as his death was gruesome. But TV also suffered another kind of loss on Sunday night, as actor Steven Yeun poignantly explained.
Glenn was the first Asian-American TV character I saw myself in. That was tough to watch... I'll post tomorrow.. #TheWalkingDead— The Official LLAG (@theLLAG) October 24, 2016
#Glenn revolutionized Asian-American male representation in the media. Hoping for a career full of brave strong sexy roles for #StevenYeun— Amy Reed (@amyreedfiction) October 24, 2016
Glenn, played marvelously by @steveyeun, is one of the greatest Asian American characters in the history of TV. Period. #TheWalkingDead— Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) October 24, 2016
Sad to see @steveyeun go. Asian American actors often don't get to be tough, emotional and sexy. Glenn was all of them and more— sinnamonxie (@sinnamonxie) October 24, 2016
Asian American representation is important. Asian American Heroes are important. Thank you. God bless. I will forever cherish Glenn Rhee.— Katia Elise C.D. (@onemillyen) October 24, 2016
Glenn Rhee was also a holistic, complex portrayal of an Asian American male character - an endangered species on cable. Devastating loss.— Cynthia Dewi Oka (@freedewi) October 24, 2016
Being an Asian American, I am going to miss seeing Glenn weekly on my tv. Thank you, @steveyeun #TheWalkingDead #TalkingDead— GP Esp (@bornwithEsp) October 24, 2016