Try Convincing Twitter That A UFO Didn't Fly Over Los Angeles

You know 2017 has been a year like no other when we got confirmation that the Pentagon had a secret $22 million program to investigate the existence of unidentified flying objects and it was swept out of the news cycle in a couple of days. Despite this, we still can't stop thinking about UFOs. Also, in other news, both aliens and Mulder and Scully are real, and the truth really is out there.
We're not the only ones that have aliens on the brain. The residents of the greater Los Angeles area were treated to beauty and panic when a reused SpaceX rocket, Falcon 9, launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base (fun note: that base is where this writer was born). The rocket was sending smaller satellites into orbit above the Earth. As the smaller satellites detached, the smoke trails left a dazzling visual display in the night sky that looks suspiciously like a human sperm cell. And Los Angeliños were completely convinced that there must be some extraterrestrial trickery afoot because if there's one thing we've learned from the X-Files, it's that the government always denies these things.
Advertisement
Sure, it's pretty. But, according to Twitter, it's also aliens.
Rapper Rae Srummurd posted a video of himself extremely concerned that flying saucers and/or fighter jets are invading Los Angeles. "Look at this shit," he repeats, with almost a vague note of existential fear in his voice.
Why doesn’t @SpaceX tell us before they launch some shit so we don’t all think North Korea is bombing us? #SpaceX— Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) December 23, 2017
This is what we want to know. These days, we can't be too careful when we heard the words "launch," "North," and "Korea."
Orlando Bloom is excited? Excited?
I feel like all of SoCal needed a much broader warning. Had folks screaming about aliens and chemtrails in the parking lot at Guitar Center #SPACEX pic.twitter.com/Qka8DiHtNB— Osayi Endolyn (@OsayiEndolyn) December 23, 2017
Chemtrails, because all we need something else to be afraid of.
BREAKING NEWS: ALIENS ARE HERE pic.twitter.com/fpe95b1fF8— Cameron Dallas (@camerondallas) December 23, 2017
Even Instagram influencers know what's up.
I’d be open to aliens at this point. https://t.co/m8YiTLiL5J— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 23, 2017
You and the rest of us, Chelsea Handler.
Y’all can miss me with the fake Space X cover up story, that was some aliens.— Boi-1da (@Boi1da) December 23, 2017
YEP.
Dude. It looked like Donnie Darko. I thought we were either getting nuked or aliens. Neither would suprise me at this point, which is insane https://t.co/vRLXWBEoyp— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) December 23, 2017
Evan Rachel Wood with the nihilism we all feel.
It’s a #SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base. https://t.co/UZfkYXfi2A— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) December 23, 2017
L.A. mayor Eric Garcetti giving us the "official" explanation. Okay. Sure.
Elon Musk, who owns SpaceX, gives us the TRUTH.
Advertisement