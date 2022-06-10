Nothing makes for better TV than a romance. Whether it’s "will-they-won’t-they" or forever from the jump, there’s nothing more exciting than watching two people fall in love on screen. Regardless of whether or not our favourite couples end up together by the time the episode ends or the season’s conclusion, it’ll have been fun (or extremely frustrating) to watch their journey. And that’s especially true when it comes to stories, movies, and TV shows about queer love and romance.
For so long, many of these TV romances have been heterosexual: Girl meets boy. Girl denies feelings for boys. Girl and boy fall madly in love. And, in the words of Lizzo, it’s about damn time we switch that up, because that’s definitely not everyone’s experience. Thankfully, the last few years have brought us more inclusive and diverse experiences onscreen, and that includes LGBTQ+ romances. Because they’re just as sweet (if not sweeter), and definitely deserving of all the screentime. Here, we’ve rounded up 11 queer romantic TV shows you’ll want to binge ASAP. Trust us, it’s only a matter of time before they become canon.
Heartstopper
What it’s about: The über cute Heartstopper, adapted from a webcomic and graphic novel, follows Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) as he falls in love with his classmate Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), a closeted student who’s trying to figure out his feelings and identity. Throughout the eight episode series, the pair deal with a lot of issues, like an abusive partner, homophobic classmates, and navigating burgeoning and complicated feelings for each other. It’s messy, it’s raw, and it’s incredibly authentic.
Where to stream: Netflix
Orange Is The New Black
What it’s about: As annoying as the lead character was (yes, we’re talking about the self-involved, snobby Piper), OITNB was monumental for its depiction of queer love stories that were both toxic (like Taylor Schilling’s Piper and on-and-off girlfriend Alex, played by Laura Prepon) and heartwarming (like fan favourite Poussey Washington and Brook Soso). The show gave us moments of love and humanity in a pretty dismal place — prison.
Where to stream: Netflix
One Mississippi
What it’s about: Another semi-autobiographical gem, One Mississippi (created by Tig Notaro and Diablo Cody) is about LA-based radio host Tig, who heads back home to the South after hearing news that her mom is going to be taken off of life support. While in her hometown of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, Tig spends time with her brother and stepfather, and learns more about her mother and the town she grew up in. We never said love had to be only with a romantic partner!
Where to stream: Amazon Prime, Disney+
Young Royals
What it’s about: Set at an elite fictional boarding school in Sweden, this series is about Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Edvin Ryding) as he embarks on his first year. But it’s not as simple as just attending classes and getting good grades. While there, Wilhelm has to deal with struggling to fit in, ensuring he doesn’t disappoint or reflect badly on his family, and emerging feelings for fellow classmate Simon (Omar Rudberg). The show — which might initially have you comparing it to Riverdale or Dynasty because of its campy aesthetics— is an unsuspecting hit, with fans applauding it for showing a healthy, and realistic, queer couple.
Where to stream: Netflix
Atypical
What it’s about: Another Netflix hit, Atypical follows Sam Garnder, a teen who’s balancing his autism with life, family, love, and school. While the show has faced criticisms for and rightfully pivoted from their depictions of people living with autism, the show has been applauded for its centring of queer relationships, specifically the relationship between Sam’s sister Casey and her eventual girlfriend Izzie.
Where to stream: Netflix
The Fosters
What it’s about: This isn’t your mother’s sitcom from the ‘80s. The Fosters follows a family like any other but one that’s rarely been seen on our TV screens, especially back when the show premiered in 2013. Lena and Stef Adams-Foster are an interracial queer couple with five children: one biological, two adopted, and two they initially foster and eventually adopt. Early seasons of the show not only depicted the relationship between Lena and Stef, but also spotlighted their relationship with their son Jude, who — at 13 years old — was among the youngest queer teen characters portrayed on screen, and the first to also be raised by queer parents. Which was BIG.
Where to stream: Disney+
Special
What it’s about: The great thing about more LGBTQ+ representation on screen is that it means that we’re finally starting to get diversity in the types of queer stories we’re seeing. Case in point: Special. The series, created by Ryan O’Connell, is semi-autobiographical, and an account of his life as a gay man living with cerebral palsy.
Where to stream: Netflix
Feel Good
What it’s about: One of the few TV shows centring lesbian relationships, Feel Good follows the relationship between Mae (Mae Martin) and George (Charlotte Ritchie). Mae is a Canadian comedian living in present-day Manchester, UK, and George is a more prim, proper, middle-class woman. The first season, specifically, deals with their pairing, as well as Mae’s struggle with sobriety (like the IRL Martin, the character of Mae is a former drug addict), and hesitancy around coming out.
Where to stream: Netflix
Love, Victor
What it’s about: Fans of the popular 2018 film Love, Simon are in luck. Love, Victor takes place in the same universe, only this time following a new student. Victor is a half Puerto Rican, half Colombian American student living in Atlanta after moving from Texas. Much like the film of a similar name, the show explores Victor’s journey to coming out. The third and final season of the show is set to premiere in June of this year, meaning there’s still some time to catch up before the finale.
Where to stream: Disney+
The L Word
What it’s about: An OG show for anyone who’s familiar with LGBTQ+ romances, The L Word, which ran from 2004 to 2009, was prolific for breaking ground in TV and putting first the stories and experiences of queer women. The series, which focuses on a group of women living in West Hollywood, California, featured TV’s first cast of lesbian and bisexual female characters and broke boundaries at the time for its depiction of queer sex through the female gaze.
Where to stream: Amazon Prime
Our Flag Means Death
What it’s about: At face value, Our Flag Means Death seems like a show that wouldn’t have much depth to it. The series, from creator Taika Waititi, is the story of 18th century pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), who leaves his wife and family behind to explore the seas. But along the way, he meets Edward Teach aka Blackbeard (Waititi), and, as The Atlantic writer Emma Sarappo notes, becomes “[the] perfect example of how to tell a slow-burn queer-romance story on TV.”
Where to stream: NOW TV