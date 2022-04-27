I Wish This Heartstopper Storyline Had Existed When I Was A Teenager

School friends picked on me for comments I made about possibly being a lesbian and what followed was years of self-inflicted torture and lying awake until 8am, sobbing out of fear and crushing feelings of self-hate. Knowing that I was a lesbian and that everyone around me viewed lesbianism as a sin made me feel broken. Lesbianism continues to be so fetishised (there’s a reason it’s always the top Pornhub category) when, in reality, it is no more unholy than the clothes we wear or the colour of our hair. It’s what makes people who they are and that, no matter how pervasive the stereotype, can never be wrong. And no, that doesn’t mean lesbians can’t ever be sexual; it simply means allowing it to happen on our own terms.