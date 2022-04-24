This New Netflix Series Has A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

overall i really love the lesbian representation even in the graphic novel but especially love how they included the struggles of lesbians in the show because its not often i see portrayals of it in media and they did so well with it #heartstopper pic.twitter.com/xFG4eRq3Ic— ruko 🍂 (@qxianli) April 23, 2022
heartstopper is the greatest show to ever exist and i’m so glad that kids get to grow up watching gay kids not accepting being treated like shit, lesbians who call themselves lesbians, black trans girls receiving love, bi guys not having their sexuality be doubted!— aliyah (@a1iyahswrld) April 23, 2022
#Heartstopper is genuinely so heartwarming and sweet, i feel so represented watching something that speaks to various queer experiences and does it so realistically without focusing too much on queer trauma. i’ll be so upset if it gets cancelled— zero ✯ (@SAPPHSUKI) April 23, 2022