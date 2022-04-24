Story from Best of Netflix

This New Netflix Series Has A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

Nick Levine
Photo: Netflix
It hasn't been the best week for Netflix with news that it has lost 200,000 subscribers: the first time in a decade that its subscription count has actually gone down. However, the streamer can draw some comfort from the fact that its latest British original series, Heartstopper, is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics alike.
In fact, after premiering on Friday, the queer coming-of-age series currently holds a rare 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes: something loads of more hyped series can only dream of. The overall verdict on the show according to Rotten Tomatoes: "An inclusive romance told with striking sensitivity, Heartstopper is so effortlessly charming that viewers won’t dare skip a beat."
Advertisement
Adapted by Alice Oseman from her own webcomic and graphic novel, Heartstopper follows the friendship and eventually something more serious that develops between two teenage boys: Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke).
On Twitter, the series is being praised for its warmth, across-the-board LGBTQ+ representation and overall sweetness of tone. This certainly seems to chime with Oseman's aims for the series. "I want young queer people watching the show to believe that you can find happiness, friendship, joy and romance," the writer told the i. "Whether or not young people have read the comic, I just hope that it spreads joy, makes people feel seen and makes them feel like there are good things waiting in the future."
Heartstopper even pulled off a major coup by casting Oscar winner Olivia Colman as Nick's mother and keeping it a secret until its launch on Friday. It's only a very small spoiler to say that Colman brings all her usual emotion to the role. So, if you're looking for a binge-watch to make you feel a little bit better about the world, this could be the one.

More from TV

R29 Original Series

Advertisement