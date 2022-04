This New Netflix Series Has A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

On Twitter, the series is being praised for its warmth, across-the-board LGBTQ+ representation and overall sweetness of tone. This certainly seems to chime with Oseman's aims for the series. "I want young queer people watching the show to believe that you can find happiness, friendship, joy and romance," the writer told the i . "Whether or not young people have read the comic, I just hope that it spreads joy, makes people feel seen and makes them feel like there are good things waiting in the future."