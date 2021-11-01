Welcome to Where To Watch, Refinery29 Canada’s guide to movies, TV shows and streaming services. Are you a film buff? TV connoisseur? Or do you just love to sit on the couch and stream the buzziest new show at the end of the work week (with popcorn in hand, obvi)? Us too. We’ll cover where Canadians can find the hottest new shows and movies, and break down just why you should be watching them.
The Show: Dickinson
The Plot: Dickinson is a unique (and visually stunning) retelling of the life of American poet Emily Dickinson (you definitely read her work in English class), the reclusive and private writer who only really became famous after her death. Set in 19th-century Massachusetts, the show, now in its third and final season, follows Dickinson (played by Hailee Steinfeld), as she navigates her emerging literary voice, growing up a woman in a fairly (read: incredibly) restrictive time, and a love triangle between herself, her brother, and her BFF Sue.
The Buzz: This show isn’t just for English Lit nerds (myself included!), and it’s definitely more interesting than some of your high-school English class readings. Especially because the show isn’t just any old retelling of the famous author’s life. Dickinson may look like your standard period piece, but the show has become well-known for its anachronisms (see, English lit!), meaning that the show is set in the 19th century, but features 21st century music (including this iconic dance scene from Season 1 that pretty much sums up the aesthetic of the series), pop culture references, and Emily as a queer heroine. Also, Death (whom Steinfeld’s Emily interacts with from time to time), is played by rapper Wiz Khalifa. It’s a little bit outrageous, and a lot of entertaining.
The Double Feature: Dickinson is a must-see for anyone who watches Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette at least twice a year and is a fan of period pieces with a bit of a kick.
Where To Watch: If you’re a fan of Apple products and anything associated with the tech giant, chances are you’ll be able to stream Dickinson with relative ease. The show’s final season (along with the first two) is streaming on Apple+ starting on November 5.