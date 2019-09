Per the site, the film — to be produced by Matt Reeves and written by Matt King — is about an assistant to a major pop star, who eventually attempts to "morph into" her music icon boss. It will feature original music, which Steinfeld — a pop star as well as an Academy Award-nominated actress — will reportedly be heavily involved with. Just as Gaga was involved in the performing and writing of the tracks on the Star Is Born soundtrack , including Steinfeld in the soundtrack production should help give Idol a sense of authenticity.