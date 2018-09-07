Elle Fanning's Rock Star Epic Looks… Epic

Elle Fanning has been an indie movie darling ever since she was wee. But in the recent years, she has been choosing more daring, more mature, and more electric roles. Her latest is Teen Spirit, which premieres at Toronto Film Festival tonight. The movie puts Fanning center stage on a literal stage as a budding pop star named Violet eager to ditch her small town. It also looks like her most epic role yet.
From the looks of the first real teaser, released this week, Violet enters a local talent search looking for the next big teen act. Impressive enough (Fanning does perform in the film, but we don't get to see any of that in this clip), she begins her ascension to pop punk princess, and goes through the various stages of eager new talent: rehearsals, photoshoots, hangovers, freak-outs, parties, and sell-out performances.
The movie is written and directed by Max Minghella — yes, Handmaid's Tale's Nick — and marks his directorial debut. It features appearances from Robyn, Ariana Grande, Elle Golding, Katy Perry, and more, plus an original song produced by Jack Antonoff. That's a lot of star power.
Check out the first teaser trailer, below.
