Disney’s First Plus-Size Animated Character Is Here — So What’s Next?

On the other hand, Reflect's release also serves as a reminder that the entertainment industry often created storylines for plus-size characters that revolve around their appearance and body image. We so often see on-screen characters with slimmer frames navigating romance, careers and friendships. Yet when characters with larger bodies are given a story arc in a TV show or movie , they're often related to their plight for physical transformation, their experience feeling othered because of how they look, or how life becomes somewhat easier when they lose weight. Examples include Rebel Wilson in Senior Year and Jillian Bell in Brittany Runs a Marathon.