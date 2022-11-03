Disneys erster animierter Plus-Size-Charakter hat eine Schattenseite

@retrocosygamer It’s available on Disney + and shows how she battles body dysmorphia #plussizedisney #disneyprincess #plussizerepresentation ♬ After LIKE - Short Ver. - IVE
16 year old me needed this Disney short before I quit ballet because I didn’t want to be the fat girl in class anymore. I’m glad little ones will have this. 10/10 for Reflect! https://t.co/WAqEt3Tdpa— Meg Potter (@MeganPotter_) October 26, 2022
REFLECT on Disney+ (Series: Short Circuit). Do recommend for anyone that struggles with the image they see in the mirror. So, everyone. But this is especially for those of us that society shuns for having a body that doesn’t match the alleged “perfect” image. #bodypositivity pic.twitter.com/fxr4gy9EPT— Katie. (@vintage_katie_) October 27, 2022
I just watched reflect on Disney+ and it portrays body positivity and exactly how I felt as a child and now so well god I hate how I look but watching this can help me understand it’ll be okay to just be myself— megs 🚨 (@SPRlNGFILMS) October 28, 2022
Great, but hear me out, can we please have more plus-size characters in stories that aren't about body size, dysmorphia, or low self-esteem? https://t.co/91kxlEMZPn— Ishani Nath (@ishaninath) October 27, 2022
While it’s great tht Disney have their first plus size heroine in Reflect … does it have to be in a film where the entire thing is about her weight & ‘overcoming her reflection’. Can we not just have a film where the heroine happens to be plus size & it not be the only narrative— roddy (@roddy_leek) October 27, 2022
How about Disney having a heroine who's plus size and her story arc has NOTHING to with her weight? I'd love a Disney gal who's curvy and confident. Show me that!!#Reflect #Bianca #Disney— Beth (@rheumaticreader) October 27, 2022