Disneys erster animierter Plus-Size-Charakter hat eine Schattenseite

Alicia Vrajlal, Elisabeth Kochan
Foto: bereitgestellt von Disney+.
Triggerwarnung: In diesem Artikel geht es um Körperbild- und Essstörungen.
Disney wird seit letzter Woche mit Lob für seinen neuesten Kurzfilm Reflexion überschüttet. Während viele von uns mit elfenartigen Disney-Prinzessinnen mit hauchdünner Taille aufgewachsen sind, ist Reflexion ein Zeichen dafür, dass sich die Animationsfirma von diesem Trend immer weiter distanziert, um die Diversität unserer echten Gesellschaft besser widerzuspiegeln.
Im Zentrum des Films steht Disneys erster animierter Plus-Size-Charakter, die junge Ballerina Bianca, die unter einem schwachen Selbstbewusstsein und Dysmorphophobie, einer körperdysmorphen Störung, leidet. In einem Clip, der auf TikTok viral gegangen ist, sehen wir Bianca vor dem Spiegel Ballett tanzen. Während sie in den Spiegel schaut – und im Hintergrund die Anweisung bekommt, den Bauch anzuspannen und den Hals zu recken –, zerbricht Biancas Spiegelbild. Die Szene symbolisiert, wie kaputt Biancas Empfinden ihres eigenen Körpers eigentlich ist.
Regie führte Hillary Bradfield, die auch für Die Eiskönigin 2 und Encanto verantwortlich ist. Ihr neuer Kurzfilm beschäftigt sich damit, wie „Bianca gegen ihr eigenes Spiegelbild kämpft und dabei Zweifel und Angst überwindet, indem sie sich auf ihre innere Stärke, Anmut und Kraft besinnt“. 
Der Film hat schon eine Vielzahl positiver Reaktionen junger Frauen bekommen, die Disney nicht bloß dafür loben, endlich eine Protagonistin mit größerem Körper darzustellen, sondern auch dafür, dass sie in diesem Film Dysmorphophobie thematisieren – eine Körperbildstörung, die international weit verbreitet ist und in der Popkultur nur sehr, sehr selten überhaupt angeschnitten wird, vor allem in der Animation.
Andererseits erinnert der Release von Reflexion auch daran, dass sich zu viele Storys mit und über Plus-Size-Charaktere ausschließlich um deren Aussehen und Körperselbstbild drehen. Charaktere mit dünneren Figuren erleben Romantik, Karriere, Freundschaften; in Geschichten mit dickeren Charakteren geht es oft um deren Wunsch nach einer körperlichen Verwandlung, um ihre Ausgrenzung wegen ihres Aussehens, oder darum, dass ihr Leben leichter wird, wenn sie Gewicht verlieren. Beispiele dafür sind Rebel Wilson in Senior Year und Jillian Bell in Brittany Runs a Marathon.
Dadurch werden diese Charaktere meist weniger facettenreich dargestellt. Sie dürfen nicht so vieldimensional sein wie andere Figuren, und ich frage mich, wieso Hollywood sie nicht einfach sie selbst sein lässt – starke Frauen, die ihr Leben leben, unabhängig von ihrem Aussehen? Warum dürfen sie nicht einfach die Hauptfigur sein, die sich um eine Beförderung bemüht oder versucht, in der großen Stadt die große Liebe zu finden, ohne dass ihr Aussehen dabei eine entscheidende Rolle spielt?
Tolle Repräsentation muss sich nicht auf Geschichten beschränken, in denen ganze Communitys nur durch die Widrigkeiten definiert werden, die ihnen im Weg stehen. Genauso, wie ein Mensch of color nicht zwangsläufig in jeder Story gegen Rassismus ankämpfen oder über seinen kulturellen Hintergrund sprechen muss, um ein spannender, unterhaltsamer Charakter zu sein, sollte dasselbe auch für plus-sized Menschen gelten.
Trotzdem sollten wir dabei nicht vergessen, dass jeder noch so kleine Schritt der Entertainment-Branche in Richtung einer besseren Repräsentation diverser Communitys ein Fortschrittist. 
Wie auch die Welle positiver Social-Media-Reaktionen beweist, ist Reflexion ein schöner Meilenstein für Plus-Size-Repräsentation in Animationsfilmen. Für viele Frauen, die immer das Gefühl hatten, ihr Aussehen entspreche nicht den gesellschaftlichen Erwartungen, ist es unglaublich berührend, sich selbst so gehört und verstanden zu fühlen.
Reflexion ist als Folge 6 der zweiten Staffel von Kurzschluss auf Disney+ zu sehen.
