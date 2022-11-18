Here’s Everything We Know About The Neighbours ‘Reboot’ In 2023

It was back in July this year when Neighbours famously ended after 37 years on TV, but fret not Aussie soapie fans, as the residents of Ramsay Street are coming back.
Channel 10 has announced that Neighbours will be returning to screens in 2023 after the show's production company Fremantle secured Amazon Freevee and Prime Video as their international partner.
Here's everything you need to know about the revitalised Neighbours including what we can expect in terms of cast, storylines and where to watch it. Erinsborough, here we come!
Why Is Neighbours Coming Back?
In March 2022 it was announced that Neighbours would be ending after almost four decades due to its major funding partner, the UK's Channel 5, pulling the plug.
"It is with sadness that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast, we are confirming that Neighbours will cease production in the summer," a Fremantle spokesperson said at the time.
"Following the loss of a key broadcast partner in the UK, and despite a search for alternative funding, we currently have no option but to rest the show."
However, producers have now found partners in Amazon Freevee and Prime Video, meaning it's financially viable to create the show again. While Neighbours is filmed in Victoria and stars an Aussie cast, it's become a fan favourite across the world and therefore enlisting an international partner like Amazon makes sense.
Channel 10 will retain first-run broadcast rights in Australia, while UK and US audiences can view the show free of charge on Amazon Freevee. It will also be available ad-free on Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand seven days following the free-to-air viewing of the new series, and exclusively on Prime Video in Canada.
Who Is In The Cast?
There are four main cast members confirmed for the Neighbours return, and it wouldn't be Ramsay Street without these long-time residents.
Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy), Alan Fletcher (Dr Karl Kennedy), Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson) and Ryan Moloney (Jarrod 'Toadfish' Rebecchi) will star on the soap. While the rest of the cast hasn't been announced, we hope to see some fan favourites returning plus fresh new talent, with diversity at the forefront to improve on-screen representation.
From Georgie Stone to Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Liam Hemsworth, Sharon Johal and Remy Hii, Neighbours has been an important journey in the acting careers of many Aussie names.
What Is The Air Date?
Production and filming of the new Neighbours is set to commence in early 2023, with a world premiere slated for the second half of the year.