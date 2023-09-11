The Best 2000s Movies That Are Still As Good As When They First Came Out

ADVERTISEMENT
The '00s were a time of low-rise jeans, trucker hats, wearing pointless skinny scarves, the burgeoning Internet, and the start of our most used accessory (our phones).
Perhaps because of the iconic fashion choices and burgeoning tech scene, it was also an era of some of the best and most quotable movies of our time.
From the wealth of iconic teen movies to family friendly animations that had us sobbing, plus intense thrillers and even some unsettlingly experimental films, the '00s had it all in terms of cinema. We loved immersing ourselves in a dystopian future (frighteningly relevant now), an indie darling, and we were all about a clever satire.
Settle into your blow-up chair, rest your ugg boot-clad feet, and put your flip-phone on silent, because we're about to dive headfirst into nostalgia as we round up 50 of the best movies of the '00s.