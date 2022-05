Relive Your Teen Years With These High School Movies

After days of binge-watching teen shows like Euphoria , 13 Reasons Why, The Society, Never Have I Ever, and Riverdale, you’ve probably been plunged into memories of your own high school experiences. Long days punctuated by the ringing of the bell. The politics of eye contact in the halls. Pimples on prom night. Scheming to sneak away from parents’ rules. Long afternoons with so much homework you doubt the toil will ever cease.