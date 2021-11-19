Sagittarius Season Is Here To Bring Luck, Happiness, & One Day To Watch Out For

This might just be my Sagittarius moon talking, but Sagittarius season is one of the best times of the astrological year. From November 21 to December 21 (when the sun moves on into Capricorn), the air will be imbued with a sense of adventure and optimism, making us feel ready to take on the world. As we hurtle towards the end of yet another hectic year, Sag season bringing us into a positive headspace feels like a major gift.
Unlike Scorpio, Sagittarius isn't interested in drama or diving deep into intense emotions. "After the intensity of Scorpio season, the sun’s entrance into the sign of the Archer should feel mellow and healing," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Luminary Power. This will feel especially pronounced during the first ten days of Sagittarius season, Montúfar says. Take advantage of the positivity coming your way and figure out a way to work this energy into your life — optimism can be your secret weapon as we enter into the stressful holiday season.
Advertisement
But the happiness this month can bring isn't empty-headed. While the sun is in the sign of the archer, we can make a lot of progress toward our goals. Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck says that Sag season gives us "a moment to be adventurous and take fearless action to move towards our visions." Now is the time to work towards making whatever you've been manifesting for the past year a reality. The energy is there — all you have to do is act on it.
One of the best aspects happening during Sagittarius season is the sextile between Saturn and Chiron on November 26. "This is a rare opportunity to heal old and past wounds, and since it’s happening around Thanksgiving, it could bring the very much-needed healing we need in our relationships," Montúfar says. Whether you need to mend a romantic relationship or a platonic one, this is the best time of year to create harmony. And Lucky for us, Montúfar says that these good vibes will last until the end of the year.
There will be some eventful moments packed in there, due to Neptune stationing direct just days before the last solar eclipse in Sagittarius. "From this moment until the arrival of the full moon in Gemini on December 18, so many endings will occur," Montúfar says. "These two weeks will most likely feel weird, as we will be closing a chapter that began in May of 2020 as this lunation rises in the sky." Endings can be painful, but they can also be illuminating. With this cycle coinciding with the end of 2021, things in your life hitting their expiration date may feel more satisfactory than sad. Embrace your evolution — change doesn't have to be a scary thing. Often, it can lead us to exactly where we need to be.
There is a particular day to be wary of, though: December 4. This is when the total solar eclipse will take place and connect with Mercury, which Stardust says adds force, passion, and drive to our lives. But, there's a caveat. "Words will hurt on that day," she warns. "Sagittarius is it only a sign of the zodiac who has a weapon (the bow and arrow) so they shoot right to the heart with words." Although taking a beat before sounding off on someone is always a good idea, it will be especially helpful during this chaotic transit. Remember: Your words carry power and weight. Use them wisely.
The main theme of this year's Sagittarius season is freedom, says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com. "You may feel a desire to be free to pursue your own ideas and goals," she says. "You may even strongly want to cut ties with any person or situation that seems to hold you back." If there's one thing to get out of Sagittarius season, it's that change and letting go can be healing — therapeutic, even. Let this be your time to let go of the reigns and see what can happen. What have you got to lose?